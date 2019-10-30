BDRC meet to discuss Boone Dam repairs and lakebed clearing

BOONES CREEK, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Boone Dam Repair Coalition met Tuesday to discuss developments regarding the dam and lake.

At the Tuesday meeting in the Brightridge Auditorium in Boones Creek, the BDRC commended Tennessee Valley Authority for progress on the dam repair.

Mark Joseph: they will start filling the lake in Spring 2021! #BDRC — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) October 29, 2019

Crews are working to install a cut-off wall that should be completed by the spring of 2021. The wall will be the final, major underground piece built to stop internal erosion of the dam’s embankment.

The BDRC also discussed the importance of removing hazardous lakebed vegetation before raising the water levels back to normal.

BDRC members proposed a “Working Committee” be formed to immediately help TVA with hazardous vegetation removal. They are awaiting TVA’s response.

At the meeting, BDRC members Mark Joseph, Jerry Townsend, and Roger Carver said that they would be working with TVA, along with Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and the Boone Lake Association to identify and track lakebed hazard removal.

“It’s definitely going to be a big clean-up when the lake starts filling,” Joseph said.

The BDRC will also assist the BLA in lake cleanup prior to the predicted Spring 2021 water level rise.

“Boone Lake should be filled to full pool by 2022,” Townsend said.

BDRC members generated an interactive map via Google Maps, to help track the locations of hazardous vegetation. The public is encouraged to send photographs to the BDRC to help update the map.

On December 3, the TVA will host a meeting to further discuss Boone Dam repairs and the removal of the lakebed hazards at Daniel Boone High School, from 5-7 p.m.

“TVA are not the experts on hazard removal,” Townsend said. “You know who the experts are – you people (residents of Boone Lake).”

TVA’s Dan Widener and team is cutting vegetation on lakebed, but “Mother Nature” has slowed progress and reduced cutting effectiveness – Townsend said #BDRC — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) October 29, 2019

Removal of Boone Lake’s hazardous vegetation is critical to the safety of recreational areas, Townsend added.

Some areas of the exposed shoreline have transformed into a forest.

“If they can’t cut it, they should mark the dangerous areas clearly,” Townsend remarked.

TVA has begun cutting sections of the shoreline.

“When an obstacle, no pun intended, when an obstacle comes up, we gotta figure out how to cut it down,” Carver said #BDRC — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) October 29, 2019

“Some locations, including the shoreline at Jay’s Boat Dock has already been cut and looks very good,” Carver said.

