BCSO: Two killed after motorcycle crash in Blount County, neither wore helmet

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A motorcycle crash that killed two people in Blount County on Saturday is under investigation.

That crash happened Saturday night along Happy Valley Road.

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office says Nicholas Wilson and Chase Edward Eden, both 22 years old, were killed in the accident.

Police say Eden was driving the motorcycle and Wilson was the passenger when the driver lost control of the bike after hitting a curve. The motorcycle struck a tree after running off.

Investigators say neither man was wearing a helmet, which is illegal in the state of Tennessee.