BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is asking for the public’s help in locating a man last seen on Tuesday, April 25.

According to the BCSO, Paul Matthew Stacy was last seen going to work on Tuesday around 11 a.m. in the War Fork area of Prater, Virginia. Stacy reportedly didn’t show up for work and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Courtesy of the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office

Stacy is described as the following:

38 years old

5’7″, 148 pounds

Brown hair, blue eyes

Stacy may be in a 2003 Gold GMC Enovy with Virginia tags that read ‘TNGAL,’ the BCSO stated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 276-935-2313.