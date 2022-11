JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City firefighters will hold an event this week benefitting the family of a firefighter who has cancer.

The Johnson City Professional Firefighters Local 1791 will host a barbecue dinner and concert this Thursday for firefighter Ryan Cradic, who is battling brain cancer.

It will take place from 6–10 p.m. at the Elks Lodge at 208 N. Boone Street.

The event is free and open to the public, but there is a suggested $10 donation. Food and drinks will be cash-only.