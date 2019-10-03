Bays Mountain’s StarWatch sessions begin Saturday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bays Mountain Park’s sky observing sessions will begin this Saturday.

StarWatch is an hour-long program that allows people to view the night sky at the park’s observatories. Attendees can see star clusters, nebulous gas clouds, colorful star systems, distant galaxies and more.

Observing sessions will be held each Saturday night in October and November. Viewing will start at 7:30 p.m. on October 5 and 12; 7 p.m. on October 19, 26, and November 2; and 6 p.m. on November 9, 16, 23, and 30.

The program is free and open to the public.

In the event of inclement weather, a free alternate live tour of the night sky in the planetarium theater will be available.