KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kids at Bays event originally scheduled for Saturday at Bays Mountain Park has been moved to Sunday due to weather.

The event is dedicated to kids with programming that includes a touch-a-truck event, food trucks and treats, games, and door prizes. There will also be a celebration of the park’s wolf pack’s birthdays.

The event will take place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Activities are free with park admission.