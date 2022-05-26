KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium is planning to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new hiking and biking trail on June 3.

According to a release from Bays Mountain, the name of the new trail will be unveiled at the ceremony at 3:30 p.m.

“This has been a project more than a year in the making, so we’re excited to be revealing the name of our new trail,” said Park Manager Megan Krager.

Trail construction began in the fall of 2021, the first new trail to be built in almost a decade. The new legacy trail will be one of the longest in the park, spanning 4.2 miles.

The trail will start near Chestnut Trail and run parallel to River Mountain Road which will provide easier access to the fire tower.

The trail cost around $65,000 to build according to the park which was made possible by donations from Woody Reeves, Lisa Shockley, the Bays Mountain Park Association and Visit Kingsport.