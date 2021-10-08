Bays Mountain to introduce new amphitheater in 2022

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bays Mountain announced Friday that park-goers will gather at a different location for shows and program next year.

Park officials revealed a project in the works — a new amphitheater — that will end Bays Mountain’s 50th year on a high note.

Eastman and the City of Kingsport helped make the new amphitheater possible. It will move to a more central location of the park near the Nature Center and feature lower levels with restrooms and changing rooms, outdoor seating for 341 people and ADA parking.

Future amphitheater rendering for Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium. (PHOTO: City of Kingsport)

“In celebration of Eastman’s 100th anniversary, we proudly support this project at one of Kingsport’s most iconic attractions, Bays Mountain Park,” said Perry Stuckey, Eastman Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. “For more than 100 years, Eastman has proudly called Kingsport our home, and parks like Bays Mountain and its beautiful green spaces are one of the many contributors to our city’s quality of life.

“We are proud to invest in ensuring that Kingsport remains a sustainable community and a desirable and attractive place to live and work.”

The deer and fox habitats will also receive upgrades because of their close proximity to the new amphitheater site.

“The announcement of this amphitheater is a great way for Bays Mountain to finish a fantastic 50th year,” said Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull. “I’m happy to see the city come together with Eastman to support the future of one of Kingsport’s greatest natural resources.”

The project — estimated at $1 million — will launch the bidding process in early 2022, with construction expected to be done later in the year.

Other project partners include Dineen West and GRC Construction.

