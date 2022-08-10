KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bays Mountain Park will host its “Park After Dark” event Saturday, August 13.

Guests will have the chance to experience Bays Mountain Park at night from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., according to a release from the park.

People planning to attend the event can choose from two packages.

The first package is $10 per person and includes entry into the park, access to the children’s touch table area and up to three of the following programs.

Flying Squirrel Zipline – Guests are able to mimic the nature of the flying squirrel as they zip through the tree lines during dusk.

Night Barge Ride – Guests will spend an evening on the lake enjoying the sights and sounds of the nocturnal life.

Wolf Howling – The chilling chorus experience of the forest’s native predators under the moonlight.

A second package is available for $5 per person and includes the children’s touch table and the wolf howling.

The children’s touch table will be set up in the Nature Center and gives guests an up close and personal opportunity to see native animal pelts and skulls.

To register for these events visit www.baysmountain.com. Due to this event being a “special event,” the park wants to remind people that no membership discount will be accepted.