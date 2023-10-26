KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium will host a special, one-night-only program featuring the skies of Australia.

Paul Curnow, an astronomy lecturer at the Adelaide Planetarium in South Australia, will host “Night Skies of Aboriginal Australia” at the planetarium on Nov. 10.

“Aboriginal Australians have been looking at the night sky for tens of thousands of years,” Bays Mountain said in a release. “This connection with the night sky represents some of the earliest ponderings about the cosmos and was an effort to explain natural phenomena.”

The 60-minute program begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 each or $10 for children 12 and younger. Registration for the event is required.

To learn more about the event, click here.