KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium and a local yoga instructor have partnered to bring two special yoga classes to the community.

On Sept. 30, Barge Yoga will challenge core muscles and balance abilities, all while enjoying the lake at the park. The class runs from 10 – 11:05 a.m. and is designed for all levels. The cost is $6 per person, but registration is only open to eight people who should bring their own mat and water.

On Oct. 3, Planterium Yoga will be held in the theater, immersing participants by showing dawn-to-dusk images throughout the class. The class runs from 10-11 a.m. and is $12 per person. The class size is limited to 10 people.

Attendees are asked to bring their own mats and water bottles to the classes.

