KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport officials said they received over 250 preorders for the new Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium tag as of Monday and encouraged other community members to help them reach their 1000-order goal.

According to a release from the City of Kingsport, the tag’s design features a sunrise over the mountain with a span of water along the bottom. Originally designed by park employee Cassy Rose, the tag is available for preorder at $35.

Photo: City of Kingsport

Tags will not enter production until at least 1000 are ordered, the release said, and then will take roughly 4-6 months to produce after approval from the state. All funds raised by the plate will go directly to park programs and improvements.

For more information on the plate order process, visit the park’s website. To order a plate, visit Kingsport’s CivicRec website and submit a non-refundable deposit.