Bays Mountain Park’s Fall Fest to celebrate seasonal transition

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bays Mountain Park encourages the community to continue celebrating its 50 year anniversary by joining in on the Fall Fest fun.

According to a press release from the park, Fall Fest features activities for the entire family, including pumpkin painting, animal mask crafts, airbrush tattoos and more from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Oct. 9.

Live music will liven the atmosphere from the Bays Mountain Amphitheater from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. with headliner Monroeville taking the stage at 4 p.m.

The release states autumn weather will provide ideal temperatures for a family picnic — with no shortage of food trucks from which to choose. Families can enjoy a sweet treat afterward at the Lily Pad Pavilion at 3 p.m. for a cake walk.

The celebration aims to bring back memories from years past by giving families the opportunity to experience the fun with their own children.

“Some may remember the fall festivals that Bays used to host from the late 70s through the early 90s,” park manager Rob Cole said. “We’re happy to be bringing this event back for our 50th year and hope that families will enjoy it.”

To learn more, CLICK HERE.