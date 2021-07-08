Bays Mountain Park to screen ‘Friday the 13th’ at Cinema Under the Stars event

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bays Mountain Park will be hosting a night of screams and stars on Friday, August 13.

The park will be hosting its “Cinema Under the Stars” event, presented by Knoxville TVA Credit Union.

Visitors will be treated to a screening of “Friday the 13th” (1980, R) at the Bays Mountain Amphitheatre. Tickets are $10 per person and are available online.

Due to the film’s rating, children under 17 must be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian.

Bench seating is available at the amphitheatre, but movie-goers can bring their own stadium chairs. Bag chairs, lawn chairs and outside food are not permitted.

The movie begins at 8:45 p.m., but visitors can arrive at the amphitheatre as early as 7:45 p.m.

Commemorative t-shirts will also be available for purchase for $22.

