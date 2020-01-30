Bays Mountain Park to host survival series

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bays Mountain Park is bringing back its “Survival Series” classes in February.

The series of courses will teach you how to take care of yourself and others while outdoors. Each class will cover a different topic.

Feb. 1 – Trail Etiquette: Learn some unwritten rules to help govern activity and make the experience more pleasant for all those participating.

Feb. 8 – Lost in the Woods: Learn a variety of ways to finding your way back to civilization.

Feb. 15 – Winter Food Survival: Learn what to eat from the wilderness during winter.

Feb. 22 – Hiking with a Dog: Find out what gear you’ll need when hiking with your four-legged friend.

Feb. 29 – Emergency Shelters: Learn about what materials to use when constructing an emergency shelter.

Each class except for the emergency shelters course will be held on each Saturday in February in the Discovery Theater in the Nature Center. The emergency shelters class will begin at the Farmstead Museum and guests are encouraged to dress for the weather and be prepared to hike.

Those who attend all five courses will get a certificate.

Park guests can purchase tickets for the Survival Series the day of the event at the Nature Center gift shop for $3 per person. Tickets for Park Association members are free.