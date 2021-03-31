Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium to celebrate 50 years May 24

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Coming up in May, Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium will celebrate 50 years, and park officials say that the celebrations will last all year long.

“Our park staff is humbled and honored to be part of a destination that has had such a profound impact on so many lives and has helped so many create wonderful, vibrant memories,” the press release said. “This year, the park will celebrate its golden anniversary with special events, opportunities to get involved, commemorative merchandise and more.”

The park opened May 24, 1971.

The park will hold special events leading up to the date including:

· Morning Yoga on first four Saturdays at 9 a.m.

· Morning Kayak Tour on May 23, 9 a.m.

· Guided History Hike on May 23, 2 p.m.

· Anniversary Day Celebration on May 24, 1 p.m.

“We hope that in this 50th year, the park’s legacy will not only be fondly remembered and celebrated but that the course for the next 50 years is set, ensuring that Bays Mountain serves the region as effectively as it has since its opening,” the release said.