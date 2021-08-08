Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium selling commemorative 50th year books

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The public has the opportunity to purchase a hardback copy of the Bays Mountain Park special limited edition book as it continues to celebrate 50 years.

Celebrating 50 Years features illustrations and dives into the park’s history and what led to its development.

Also offered is a children’s book that follows a wolf pup as he takes an unexpected adventure through the park he calls home, running into other animals who also live at Bays Mountain.

Both books bought together at $39. The commemorative book is $30 alone, and the children’s book is $15.

The proceeds will go toward upgrades at the park, such as an updated fox den playground and updates to the wolf habitat.

CLICK HERE for more information.