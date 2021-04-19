Bays Mountain Park opens registration for 2021 Summer Day Camps

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Registration has opened for Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium’s 2021 Summer Day Camp.

The camp is open to rising 1st graders through 6th-grade students, according to a release from Bays Mountain Park.

The week-long day camps feature outdoor and nature-focused activities.

The camps are held from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. on weekdays.

The day camps are limited to 20 children per week out of caution. Face coverings are encouraged during the camps.

Below is a breakdown of which weeks are available to students, as provided by BMP:

Students entering 1st, 2nd and 3rd grades in Fall 2021:

May 31 – June 4

June 14 – 18

June 28 – July 2

July 12 – 16

July 19 – 23

Students entering 4th, 5th and 6th grades in Fall 2021:

June 7 – 11

June 21 – 25

July 5 – 9

The park says campers should bring a bag lunch and drink with them each day. Appropriate clothing should also be worn.

BMP says parents and guardians will need to plan to remain at the park on the first day to take part in a brief orientation.

Camper transportation is the responsibility of guardians.

The cost of camp tuition is $60 per child. To register your child for the camp, click here. If you have questions about registration, call (423)229-9447.

BMP is also in need of Junior and Senior Counselors for the camps. The full-time positions can be viewed online by clicking here. Applicants must apply by Friday, May 7.