Bays Mountain Park hosts weekend ‘Wonder of Wolves’ winter program

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Of all the creatures that call Bays Mountain Park home — the wolves definitely won for best in show during this weekend’s Wonder of Wolves program.

“When we have people come out during the wintertime, what will happen is that the animals tend to get excited,” said Senior Naturalist Megan Krager.

In fact, the colder temperatures made for a great display of just how hardy wolves in captivity can be. Visiting them during the winter is a special treat, Krager said.

“Some wolves are actually designed to withstand cold weather and so our wolves have a tendency to become more rambunctious,” said Krager. “They move around a little bit more, you see them a little more active, just because they do enjoy that cold weather.”

Icy road conditions delayed the park’s opening, but guests were eager to find new ways to be inspired by the outdoors once the gate opened at noon. At 3 p.m. sharp, Krager was by the wolf habitat ready to describe to guests some of the differences between wolves in the wild versus wolves in captivity. Although the wolves at the park are captive, she said they are still hardwired for many of the traits and behaviors displayed by wild wolves.

“Not a lot of people think about how strong a wolf’s jaw actually is compared to a coyote or a domestic dog,” Krager said. “Even though these animals are all in the same family, there are some big differences between them.”

Some of the most common questions guests have about the wolves, Krager said, are about what they eat, how many wolves are at the park, how fast they run, and how big their territory can be when they are out in the wild. Krager’s favorite part of the job is when guests walk away from a program with a new understanding of the animals at the park.



“Having our park guests actually be able to see it and experience it — that’s when the light bulb moment happens, Krager said. “They realize that these wolves really are type one predators.”

Krager invites the public to come to learn the answers to these questions at an upcoming wolf program at the park. The park will continue their winter schedule until March 1 with wolf programs taking place every Saturday. Programs like “Howling with the Wolves” and “Dining with the Wolves” are also popular events that take place throughout the week. There are also other special programs featuring the wolves available only to park members.

For more information about park programming and job opportunities, visit their website at www.baysmountain.com.

For those that want to take it a step further, there are opportunities to join park staff this coming Spring. The park will be hiring two seasonal naturalists to help with interpretation at the park. Starting March 1, the park will expand its programming and park hours.