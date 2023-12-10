KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium hosted its inaugural “Holiday at Bays” event on Saturday. The evening featured plenty of activities for the whole family, including a Christmas laser light show, wreath-making, owl-watching and a barge ride lit up with twinkling lights.

During the barge ride, participants got to hear the history of Christmas in Appalachia and were served hot cocoa. Park Manager Megan Krager told News Channel 11 that this is the first time Bays Mountain Park has hosted a holiday event like this.

“A lot of people enjoyed the laser light show now,” she said. “20 years ago, or over 20 years ago, we had laser light shows in the planetarium; and so it’s something that we have talked about bringing back for a long time.”

The Wreath Workshop featured natural materials harvested from the property at Bays Mountain. Krager said the park hopes to have this event again during next year’s holiday season.