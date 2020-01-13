Bays Mountain Park hosts bird box workshop focusing on local birds

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Many birds will begin to migrate through East Tennessee come springtime and some will even call it home.

When birds come through our region, they will need homes, so Bays Mountain Park hosted its first bird box workshop Sunday. The workshop focused on building homes for the Eastern Bluebird.

“These birds will need somewhere to live, though,” said a press release from Bays Mountain. “Most birds have specific nesting requirements that need to be met, and many experience a shortage of ideal nesting conditions.”

Bird lovers who may have missed the workshop need not fear, for a second workshop will be on Feb. 16, at 3 p.m. and lasts for about an hour. The next workshop will be focused on building suitable nesting accommodations for Wrens.

“You can support nesting birds in our area by crafting a bird box where they can raise a family in your own backyard,” the release continued.

The workshop will be $25 per box and pre-registration is required. Click here for registration information or call 423-229-9447 for more information.