Bays Mountain Park announces soon-to-be-released children’s book

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bays Mountain Park will soon begin taking pre-orders for its first-ever children’s book.

The book, titled “Unalii’s Unexpected Adventure,” is about a curious wolf pup named Unalii (oo-NAH-lee-EE) who takes an unexpected adventure through the park, which he calls home. Throughout his adventure, Unalii comes across other animals in the park and learns from them.

The book can be pre-ordered online beginning Aug. 8 for $15 per copy. Books will be available in November.

Proceeds will go toward upcoming park projects, including upgrades to the wolf habitat.