KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium announced that a special new logo adopted for its 50th anniversary will be sticking around for the foreseeable future.

According to a press release, the community’s “overwhelmingly positive response” let park officials know that the logo styled after old-school park signs should become the official image for the nature preserve.

Since the original design sported text celebrating 50 years, the new logo will just contain “Established 1971” to help it fit in the future.

“I took a lot of inspiration from record album art from the late 60’s and early 70’s,” said Cassandra Rose, logo designer and exhibits technician. Fonts and colors popular from the era were used to create a silhouette of the mountain that matches the City of Kingsport’s logo as well.

A field of color behind the park’s name represents the reservoir’s tranquil waters, and stars overhead represent the planetarium’s focus on the cosmos.