KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium and Bellafina Chocolates, a non-profit chocolate shop located in downtown Kingsport, have teamed up to raise money for a local playground project.

After the loss of their son Parker, David and Brenda Fox wanted to contribute in a way to memorialize their son, who loved visiting Bays Mountain.

Courtesy of Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium

“We’re thrilled to see these healthy snacks become available to people who love Bays Mountain Park,” said the Foxes. “And we’re honored that Bellafina Chocolates approached us about a trail mix to help raise funds for the Fox Den Playground at the park.”

The “Fox Den Trail Mix” contains almonds, cashews, pistachios, pepitas, dried cranberries, Bellafina dark chocolate ginger bits and cocoa nibs.

“When we learned about Brenda and David Fox’s effort to build a nature-themed playground at Bays in memory of their son, making trail mix to further their initiative was a no-brainer,” said Executive Director of Bellafina Chocolates Jes Williams.

The trail mix can be purchased at the Bays Mountain Park gift shop and the Bellafina Chocolates store at 123 Cherokee Street in Kingsport. A bag will cost $11 with 100% of the profits going towards building the Fox Den Playground.