Bays Mountain Day Camp accepting applications for campers

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Registration is open for a day camp that allows children of various ages to learn about and experience nature.

Bays Mountain Day camp is accepting applications for students Grades 1-6.

The day camp is held every weekday at Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium through July 26. The camp days last from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

There are 30 campers allowed each week.

The weeks for students entering first, second and third grade in Fall 2019 are:

– June 3-7

– June 17-21

– July 1-5

– July 15-19

– July 22-26

The weeks for students entering fourth, fifth and sixth grade in Fall 2019 are:

– June 10-14

– June 24-28

– July 8-12

Campers are advised to bring a lunch bag and drink every day and to wear appropriate clothes.

Parents are responsible for getting the campers to and from the camp and also attending a brief orientation on the first day.

The tuition of the camp per child is $60 and a current Family Membership with the park is required.

You can download the application and find more information at their website.