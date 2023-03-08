KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter and Cash, Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium’s newest bobcats, have been relocated to their official habitat at the park.

On Monday, Bays Mountain announced that visitors can now go to the park to see the bobcat brothers explore their new enclosure, play with newly added interactive toys and lounge around.

Courtesy of Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium

“We know everyone has been eager to see Carter and Cash in their new habitat and we appreciate the public’s patience while the bobcats have been in quarantine,” said Tyler Wicks, chief ranger at Bays Mountain Park. “Now, we’re excited to announce the brothers are in their official habitat.”

For the past five months, Carter and Cash were quarantined while park rangers worked to get the brothers accustomed to their new environment, the park stated.

More information on Carter, Cash and Bays Mountain and be found here.