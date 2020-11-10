Bays Mountain begins hosting annual Mountain Bike Night Rides

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bays Mountain in Kingsport is kicking off its annual Mountain Bike Night Rides.

Bays Mountain says this is a three-hour journey through the forest and that all types of riders are welcome, whether they are beginners or advanced riders.

News Channel 11 spoke to Reedy Creek Bicycles who will be leading the rides.

“We have a shop rider with each group, and if you don’t have lights and want to come and try it out, we will let you borrow lights. Just come to the shop and we’ll get you set up to give it a try,” said Anthony Williams of Reedy Creek Bicycles. “A lot of times people find that riding at night is a lot easier than they think it is, because the lights are plenty bright. They are as bright as car lights. You actually see well, you see what you need to see and less of what you don’t need to see. So you end up riding much better than you might think you do.”

The first ride is Tuesday, November 10 at 6 p.m. Participants are asked to arrive early and bring a helmet.

The night rides will be held on the following dates:

November 10 & 24

December 8 & 22

January 12 & 26

February 9 & 23

Riders should be prepared to complete and sign waivers before starting on the trails.

For more information, call Bays Mountain Park at 423-229-9447.