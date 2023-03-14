Courtesy of the City of Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — People can now show their support for Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium in an unique way by preordering an official license plate, Kingsport officials announced.

The plate, designed by Cassy Rose, depicts a red and orange sunrise over a blue forested Bays Mountain and reads ‘Friends of Bays’ at the bottom.

Once 1,000 plates are ordered, the State of Tennessee will authorize production of the plate, a City of Kingsport release stated. Production will reportedly take 4 to 6 months to complete the plates.

To preorder a plate for $35, click here. Funds raised will benefit improvements, events, projects and maintenance at the park.