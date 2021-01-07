‘Battle at Buff Nation’ video game tournament to return for second year

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Visit Johnson City and Milligan University plan to hold the second annual Battle at Buff Nation video game tournament in April.

The inaugural event took place at Milligan last year. Gamers competed in-person, head-to-head before a live audience.

“We are very excited to bring this event back to East Tennessee! The inaugural event was very successful and we look forward to growing the event into a regional competition,” Milligan ESports Head Coach Micah Ridley said in a news release.

All matches in this year’s tournament will be hosted virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers say they are also working on implementing several improvements, including professional commentators, product demos, giveaways, and a larger prize purse.

“Though COVID-19 has required us to pivot, we are excited to build upon the momentum from the 2020 event,” said Gavin Andrews, director of sport development for Visit Johnson City, in a news release. “Our great partnership with Milligan University and Sharp Business Systems of Tennessee is a strong foundation and set us on a trajectory to build a world-class event.”

This year’s event will take place April 9–11. Registration is open through March 12. Click here to register.

The tournament will feature singles competitions for games including Fortnite and Super Smash Bros. and team events including League of Legends, Valorant, Fortnite, Super Smash Bros., and Rocket League.

For more information, visit the event page on Facebook.