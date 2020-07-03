Bats return to Lamar Elementary gym ahead of school year

Breaking News
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities school has something other than a virus to worry about.

Bats are back inside the Lamar Elementary School gym.

The endangered species were discovered inside the gym last August.

A roofing company made repairs in hopes of stopping the problem.

It’s unclear how the bats made it back into the building again.

The bats cannot be exterminated, and a company to remove them cannot get in until the second week of August because of the bat’s reproduction cycle.

The Washington County Board of Education says the gym might not be open when school returns.

