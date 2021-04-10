Bass tournament to reel in funds for Hawkins County Rescue Squad

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The 29th Annual Ralph Stanton Memorial Bass Tournament will kick off Saturday, April 17 at 6:30 a.m. to reel in funds that will go toward the Hawkins County Rescue Squad (HCRS).

The tournament will launch at Cherokee Lake Quarryville Boat Ramp in Mooresburg, and entry fees are $50 per boat with a maximum of two people per boat.

First place prize includes $1,000; second place is $800; third place is $400; fourth place is $200; and largest individual fish is $100.

Pre-registration is accessed by CLICKING HERE through April 15.

One hundred percent of the entry fees will support HCRS.

