BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bass Pro Shops announced the company will host a free family fishing event at locations across the country June 11-12 and June 18-19 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The festivities aim to celebrate the store’s 50th anniversary and encourage families to reel in some fun for Father’s Day.

In addition to the event, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s will also donate more than 25,000 rods and reels to nonprofit organizations that help children from all backgrounds connect to the outdoors, according to a news release.

The Bass Pro Shops at The Pinnacle in Bristol, Tennessee created an event page on Facebook for its Gone Fishin’ Kids Day.

There will be catch-and-release ponds that children can fish from to catch their love for fishing and also earn a Fishing League Worldwide certificate. This will also include a free digital picture download and free giveaways.

