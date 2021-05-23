Bass Pro Shops to grant $1,200 to Spearhead Trailblazers

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bass Pro Shops of Bristol, Tennessee is set to award $1,200 to the Spearhead Trailblazers on Monday, May 24.

Spearhead Trailblazers is a nonprofit organization that aims to promote adventure tourism and economic growth in the Coalfields region of Southwest Virginia. It offers an array of programs such as street clean ups, equestrian rides, archery shoots, community improvement projects and fundraising events.

Bass Pro Shops used its Outdoor Fund — loose change from customers collected at the shop’s registers — to make the grant possible. The fund supports conservation programs and grants toward local organizations that help connect the community with the outdoors.