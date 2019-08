BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bass Pro Shops is teaming up with the Alabama-based “Shoot Like A Girl” to bring its interactive shooting experience to the Tri-Cities.

The event is happening during Race Week at Bass Pro Shops at the Pinnacle from August 15-17.

Women ages 16 and older can participate.

The free experience will give ladies a safe hands-on experience shooting pistols, rifles and bows.