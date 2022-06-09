SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bass Pro Shops is encouraging young people to get outside and go fishing. Part of that effort involves donating 25,000 rods and reels to non-profits across the country.

In Sullivan County, the Bass Pro Shops at the Pinnacle made its own local donation to the West Ridge High School Outdoor and Fishing Team.

West Ridge English teacher and team coach James Riley said the outdoor and fishing team is a great way to keep students active outside of school.

“That’s the goal is get kids involved in a school activity, something that you know is a benefit to them, something that is fun for them to do in those hours when they’re not in class,” Riley said.

The local Bass Pros Shops is holding two children’s fishing events June 11-12 and June 18-19. June 11 also marks Tennessee’s Free Fishing Day, during which anyone can fish the state’s waterways without a fishing license.