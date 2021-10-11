Bass Pro Shops looking to hire 35 new employees ahead of holiday season

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bass Pro Shops announced Monday that the retailer will hire thousands of new associates ahead of the holiday season.

Bristol’s Bass Pro Shops — located at the Pinnacle at 1 Bass Pro Dr. — said it is preparing to hire 35 candidates for several retail positions, including part-time and full-time roles.

A release from the store said the company is looking for friendly faces that are interested in the outdoors, and that anyone interested is welcome to visit the store for their “Tis the Season for Hiring” event on Oct. 13 and 14 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. to submit an application.

For those that can’t make it in on the day of the event, applications are also available online here.