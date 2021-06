BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Bass Pro Shops store in Bristol donated 135 fishing rods and 350 reels to the Sequoyah Council of the Boy Scouts.

The donation was part of the company’s yearly “Gone Fishing” program.

Bass Pro Shops will have free kids catch-and-release fishing this weekend and next weekend from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both Saturdays and Sundays.

The store will provide the equipment and kids will go home with free giveaways and crafts.