Bass Pro Shops closes Uncle Buck’s restaurant, bowling alley at The Pinnacle

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bass Pro Shops confirmed on Wednesday that it has closed The Uncle Buck’s Fish Bowl & Grill in Bristol.

The restaurant is located inside the Bass Pro Shops at The Pinnacle.

“We recently closed this restaurant to alter the space and better serve our customers with expanded products and services,” the company told News Channel 11.

Bass Pro Shops says it is speaking with restaurant team members about opportunities to transfer to other roles and is assisting impacted employees with severance packages and a continuation of benefits.