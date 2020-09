BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bass Pro Shops at The Pinnacle in Bristol, Tennessee is holding a fall hiring event on Tuesday.

The event is being held from 10 a.m. through 7 p.m.

Participants should apply online then walk in for interviews on the spot.

According to the Facebook event page, there are several part-time jobs open in multiple departments.

The store is located at 1 Bass Pro Drive, Bristol, TN.