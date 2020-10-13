Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s to hire 7,000 seasonal workers ahead of holidays; Bristol store seeking candidates

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – If you’re looking for a job this holiday season, you’re in luck! Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s have plenty of openings, including in Bristol, Tennessee.

According to a press release from Bass Pro Shops, the retailer is looking to hire 7,000 seasonal team members at a National Hiring Day event on Thursday, October 15.

Bass Pro Shops are trying to fill positions across the country ahead of the holidays, including locally.

The Bass Pro Shops in Bristol is looking for 45 candidates for jobs in multiple retail departments.

For anyone 18 and older who is interested in applying advance, click here.

Healthcare benefits and merchandise discounts are among the perks offered for the seasonal positions.

The hiring day event on Thursday runs from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. at 1 Bass Pro Drive in Bristol, Tennessee.