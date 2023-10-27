BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Baseball fans in the region will have a chance to hear from MLB icon Pete Rose.

Rose will be at the Historic Paramount Theatre in Bristol, Tennessee for “An Evening with Pete Rose” on Feb. 24. Rose played for a number of teams during his baseball career but is best known for his time at Cincinnati, as well as his admitted gambling on the team which led to his exclusion from the Baseball Hall of Fame.

A release from the Paramount Theatre states Rose will discuss his career, his infamous gambling and the Hall of Fame, among other topics. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the event.

Poster courtesy of the Historic Paramount Theatre

VIP and meet-and-greet opportunities will be available. A pre-sale is set to begin Oct. 31 at noon and public sale begins Nov. 3 at noon.