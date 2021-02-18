Barter Theatre to perform ‘The Tempest’ & ‘The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe’ during Spring at the Moonlite

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Barter Theatre has released its lineup of spring productions to be performed at the Moonlite Drive-In.

According to the theatre’s website, the players will perform William Shakespeare’s The Tempest and Joseph Robinette’s adaptation of C.S. Lewis’ The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.

The Tempest will be performed by the Barter Cast at the Moonlite on the following days:

April 8 – 8:30 p.m.

April 9 – 8:30 p.m.

April 10 – 8:30 p.m.

April 18 – 8:30 p.m.

April 22 – 8:30 p.m.

April 24 – 8:30 p.m.

April 29 – 8:30 p.m.

May 6 – 8:45 p.m.

May 9 – 8:45 p.m.

May 14 – 8:45 p.m.

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe will be performed by the Barter Cast on the following dates:

April 16 – 8:30 p.m.

April 17 – 8:30 p.m.

April 21 – 8:30 p.m.

April 23 – 8:30 p.m.

April 25 – 8:30 p.m.

April 28 – 8:45 p.m.

April 30 – 8:45 p.m.

May 1 – 8:45 p.m.

May 2 – 8:45 p.m.

May 7 – 8:45 p.m.

May 8 – 8:45 p.m.

May 12 – 8:50 p.m.

May 13 – 8:50 p.m.

May 15 – 8:50 p.m.

You can purchase tickets for either show by clicking here.