ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Barter Theatre will have two Christmas productions at the Moonlite Drive-In this holiday season.

“Christmas at the Moonlite” will feature a transformation of the drive-in into a winter wonderland.

According to the theatre, Frosty and A Christmas Carol will begin their productions on Friday, November 20.

Christmas at the Moonlite will run through December 23.

