Barter Theatre to host 21st Appalachian Festival of Plays and Playwrights virtually

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Barter Theatre will host its 21st annual Appalachian Festival of Plays and Playwrights online. The event is scheduled to start on January 26th, 2021, and will last two weeks.

The festival will feature readings of several new Appalachian plays as well as offer playwriting workshops and panel discussions, a press release from the Barter Theatre detailed.

Barter will also premiere its Black in Appalachia initiative during the festival with a reading of a new play written by a Black Appalachian playwright.

“While this year’s festival will certainly be different than past ones, we are excited about the possibilities that an online experience can offer,” said Nicholas Piper, festival director. “I think we have the opportunity to introduce even more people to our work and to the stories that authentically reflect the Appalachian experience.”

For more information on the festival, visit Barter’s website.