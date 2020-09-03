Barter Theatre: Shows at Moonlite will continue into Christmas season

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL)- As officials with the Barter Theater begin the first public performance of Mary Poppins at the Moonlite Drive-In, they announced similar performances will continue at the Drive-In through the Christmas season.

In a release issued Thursday Barter officials said in part, “Barter confirms that shows at the Moonlite will continue into the Christmas season. Further details are expected to be released in the coming weeks. For tickets and information visit www.bartertheatre.com”

The release also said that Mary Poppins will be followed by Dracula and The Legend of the Sleepy Hollow.