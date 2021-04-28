Barter Theatre releases schedule of summer season performances

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Barter Theatre has announced its upcoming productions as the company moves into its summer season.

According to a release, the spring season will conclude with Alice in Wonderland. Performances of Alice in Wonderland will continue from May 21 through June 5.

Currently, William Shakespeare’s The Tempest and an on-stage adaptation of C.S. Lewis’ The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe are being performed until May 14 and 15 respectively.

To kick off the summer season, the Barter Theatre will produce Always…Patsy Cline, which is described in the release as “a full-length musical that tells the story of Patsy Cline’s unlikely friendship with a fan during the last two years of the legendary country singer’s life.”

After Always…Patsy Cline has concluded, the company is producing a concert series entitled Music at the Moonlite.

The release states that the first two concert events will be Doo-Wop at the Drive In and Barter Sings Broadway.

Below is a schedule of performances provided in the release by the theatre company:

Barter Theatre’s Schedule Through August 2021:

The Tempest: April 8 – May 14

The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe: April 16 – May 15

Alice In Wonderland: May 21 – June 5

Always…Patsy Cline: June 18 – July 10

Doo-Wop at the Drive In: Juy 16 – July 24

Barter Sings Broadway: July 30 – August 7

You can purchase tickets for all of the performances by clicking here or calling 276-628-3991.