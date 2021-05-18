Barter Theatre discusses plans for next ‘stage’ amid pandemic

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – As Virginia COVID-19 restrictions start to lift, businesses are making decisions about what the next stage looks like for them.

For Barter Theatre, that next stage could be getting back on the main stage.

All of the theatre’s summer programming will still take place at the Moonlite Drive-In, where Barter has been holding outdoor live performances amid the pandemic, but the fall may look a little different.

“We are hoping to be able to move at least some of our programming inside of the theatre for the fall,” Producing Artistic Director Katy Brown said. “We’re in the midst of working with the Actor’s Union and working on a few like safety pieces to make sure that we can, and as soon as we get word on that, we will let the public know.”

Brown said the fall lineup could alternate between shows at the Moonlite Drive-In and inside the Barter Theatre.

“We may do a hybrid of both,” Brown said. “We know people enjoy both spaces.”

According to Brown, official decisions for the fall should be made by the end of July.

“Us being a fully vaccinated cast is letting us move forward with things,” Brown said. “It’s been a big part of it for us.”