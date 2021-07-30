Barter Theatre announces reopening of Gilliam Stage for first time since 2019

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — So, the show does go on.

Barter Theatre announced Thursday that Gilliam Stage will reopen its doors for the first time since 2019.

This homecoming will feature the fall production of Frankenstein, set to take the stage from Sept. 30 through Oct. 31.



The theater said it’s taking precautions by following CDC guidelines, and an audience survey revealed that 73.9% of participants feel safe returning to the indoor performances.

Producing Artistic Director Katy Brown said that Barter Theatre keeps its patrons’ health as a priority.

“Without them, none of this would be possible,” she said. “We’re taking safety very seriously, and we’re excited to be back home in the theater we know and love, serving this community as we always have.”

Interested in purchasing a ticket for the upcoming season? Ticket sales launch on August 10 on the Barter Theatre website.

Barter Theatre is the country’s longest-running professional theater. It opened in 1933 during the Great Depression and offered performances and shows in exchange for food and livestock.

It is one of the last year-round professional resident repertory theaters remaining in the United States.

It’s located at 127 W. Main St. in Abingdon, Virginia.

For more information, call 276-628-3991.