ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL)- The Barter Theatre celebrated its 90th birthday by going back to its roots. The Barter Theatre was founded in 1933 during the Great Depression, and during that time guests could exchange food items for tickets.

Roos Egan, Managing Director at Barter Theatre said they wanted to bring back food donations for tickets. All the food donations received from the event today went to Feeding Southwest Virginia to feed families all across the region.

“Barter is a community-based organization, we have been serving Southwest Virginia for the last 90 years, and we want to continue to serve it,” said Egan. “And to be able to give back, to hearken back to our roots, we felt was really important with Food City being our premiere season sponsor this year.”

The theatre had two shows guests could come to see: Robin Hood and Footloose. Egan said the crowd turnout had most shows sold out.

“We had a great birthday bash for our 10 a.m. Robin Hood performance for the barter players, and that was completely sold out,” said Egan. “We also had a sellout show for our 2 p.m. show, Footloose.”

The number of people that came to donate food and enjoy the shows had a big impact on Feeding Southwest Virginia, according to organization leaders. Pamela Irvine, CEO and President of Feeding Southwest Virginia said that events like these are important to provide for the community.

“Our truck parked outside had a lot of food bins that were already full earlier today, and so we’re just so very grateful,” said Irvine. “Food insecurity is high, particularly down in the far south West Virginia communities.”

Irvine said they have seen an increase in the need for food donations.

“There are a lot of struggling families right now,” said Irvine. “We’re seeing a 25 to 30% increase in people coming to our pantries.”

Food City donated $1,800 worth of Food City Gift Cards to the cause as Barter’s one and only 2023 Premier Sponsor. This is the equivalent of feeding 90 local families in Southwest Virginia, according to Irvine.

“They have been a partner with us for as long as we’ve been down in these communities,” said Irvine. “They donate food, they’ve donated financial contributions, and volunteer. They’re a great company, very generous.”