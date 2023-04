ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – “Something wicked this way comes,” to an Abingdon stage this spring.

William Shakespeare’s Macbeth is playing at Barter Theatre through May 2.

The cast will perform the tragic play at Barter’s Smith Theatre.

Immediately following the play on April 15 at 2 p.m., Barter Connects will host a talkback on how the Appalachian region can rise without discarding everything the community loves.

